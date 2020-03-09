Monday’s Insider Report: CEO completes a $26-million trade in this stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Air Canada (AC-T)
On Feb. 28, two management executives were buyers in the public market.
David Shapiro, executive vice-president – international and regulatory affairs and chief legal officer, invested approximately $125,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 3,696 shares at a cost per share of $33.8175, increasing this account’s position to 13,818 shares.
Murray Strom – vice-president – flight operations, acquired 2,950 shares at a price per share of $33.6895, lifting this account’s holdings to 5,150 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $99,000, excluding commission charges.
ONEX Corp. (ONEX-T)
On March 2, Stuart Kovensky, chief executive officer, director, member of the investment committee and co-founder of Onex Credit, bought 2,000 shares at a price per share of US $56.30, raising this particular account’s holdings to 7,000 shares. The cost of the investment exceeded US$112,000, not including trading fees.
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-T)
On March 4, global chairman and chief executive officer Jay Hennick sold 238,215 shares at a price per share of $110 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (The Jay & Barbara Hennick Foundation). After this transaction, this particular account did not hold any shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, exceeded $26-million.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T)
On March 2, president and chief executive officer Dean Connor exercised his options, receiving 28,103 shares at a cost per share of $21.53, and sold 28,103 shares at a price per share of $57.558 with 86,047 shares remaining in this account. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled over $1-million.