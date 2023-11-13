Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by the CEO’s.

Sprott Inc. (SII-T)

On Nov. 3, chief executive officer Whitney George bought a total of 10,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$30.83 for two accounts, after which one account held 1,216,003 shares and a different account held 95,000 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded US$308,000.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)

Between Nov. 3-7, founder, chairman, president and chief executive officer Mike Rose acquired a total of 17,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $71.54 for two accounts, after which one account held 8,703,872 shares and a different account held 460,000 shares. The cost of these investments totaled over $1.2 million.

Management recently announced a 7.7-per-cent dividend hike, raising its quarterly dividend to 28 cents per share from 26 cents per share, which will take effect with the December payment.

Year-to-date, the company has paid four special dividends to its shareholders. In February, the company paid a special dividend of $2 per share, $1.50 in May, $1 in August and $1 in November.

**

The following two stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI-T)

Between Oct. 1-3, vice-president of public affairs Rebecca Thompson exercised her options, receiving a total of 35,644 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $7.46 and sold 35,644 shares at an average price per share of approximately $17.67 with 8,193 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $364,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

On Nov. 3, senior vice-president of investor relations Scott Parsons exercised his options, receiving 21,977 shares at a cost per share of $9.62 and sold 21,977 shares at a price per share of $18.315, leaving 55,230 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $191,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

On Nov. 3, chief financial officer Greg Fisher exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.58 and sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $18.05 with 34,995 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $114,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)

On Nov. 3, director Erin Wallace divested 5,910 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$148.55, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 15,925 shares. Proceeds totaled over US$877,000, excluding commission charges.

Previously, we reported director Joan Sproul sold a total of 2,000 shares on Oct. 30 at an average price per share of approximately $196.74 leaving 1,000 shares in this specific account. Proceeds totaled over $393,000, excluding trading fees.

