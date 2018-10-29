Monday’s Insider Report: CEO invests $300,000, buying on the dip

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let’s begin the report featuring a security that has had recent insider buying activity.

Empire Company Limited (EMP.A-T)

President and chief executive officer Michael Medline invested $300,000 in this stock.

On Oct. 22, Mr. Medline purchased 12,835 shares at a price per share of $23.39 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2436212 Ontario Limited), increasing the account’s holdings to 40,035 shares.

The share price is in correction territory, down over 10 per cent from its 2018 closing high of $26.85 reached on July 17.

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T)

Todd Anthony, vice-president of corporate development, has eliminated his portfolio position. On Oct. 22, he sold 20,000 shares at a price per share of $8.15 and on Oct. 25, he sold his remaining account balance, 15,000 shares at a price per share of $7.66.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on Oct. 19, Dirk Jungé, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (3,000) at a price per share of $11.9807 with 5,651 shares remaining in his account.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG-T)

Between Oct. 15 and Oct. 19, chairman Terry MacGibbon sold a total of 42,200 shares at an average price per share of approximately $13.12 leaving 157,800 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $553,000.