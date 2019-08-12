Monday’s Insider Report: CEO invests nearly $900,000 in this dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T)
On Aug. 7, chief financial officer Claude Tessier bought 1,250 shares at a price per share of $82.322, raising his account’s holdings to 6,650 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $102,000.
Previously, we reported that Stéphane Trudel, senior vice-president of operations, invested over $103,000 in shares of the company. On July 19, he acquired 1,300 shares at a cost per share of $79.72, initiating a portfolio position.
Methanex Corp. (MX-T)
On Aug. 6, president and chief executive officer John Floren invested $880,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $44, increasing his account’s holdings to 79,733 shares.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Detour Gold Corp. (DGC-T)
On Aug. 2, Ruben Wallin, vice-president – environment and sustainability, exercised his options, receiving 155,972 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $14.26, and sold 155,972 shares at an average price per share of roughly $22.27, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, totaled over $1.2-million.
Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T)
On Aug. 1, William Razzouk, who sits on the board of directors, divested 6,000 shares at a price per share of US$90.2867, decreasing his account balance to just over 13,900 shares. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded US$541,000.