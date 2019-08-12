 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Monday’s Insider Report: CEO invests nearly $900,000 in this dividend stock

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Monday’s Insider Report: CEO invests nearly $900,000 in this dividend stock

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T)

On Aug. 7, chief financial officer Claude Tessier bought 1,250 shares at a price per share of $82.322, raising his account’s holdings to 6,650 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $102,000.

Previously, we reported that Stéphane Trudel, senior vice-president of operations, invested over $103,000 in shares of the company. On July 19, he acquired 1,300 shares at a cost per share of $79.72, initiating a portfolio position.

Methanex Corp. (MX-T)

On Aug. 6, president and chief executive officer John Floren invested $880,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $44, increasing his account’s holdings to 79,733 shares.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Detour Gold Corp. (DGC-T)

On Aug. 2, Ruben Wallin, vice-president – environment and sustainability, exercised his options, receiving 155,972 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $14.26, and sold 155,972 shares at an average price per share of roughly $22.27, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, totaled over $1.2-million.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T)

On Aug. 1, William Razzouk, who sits on the board of directors, divested 6,000 shares at a price per share of US$90.2867, decreasing his account balance to just over 13,900 shares. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded US$541,000.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter