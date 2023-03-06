Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)

On March 2, president and chief executive officer Scott Thomson invested over $1-million in shares of Scotiabank. He acquired 14,700 shares at a cost per share of $68.62, increasing this particular account’s position to 53,465 shares.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)

On Feb. 27, Jane Rowe, who sits on the board of directors, bought 9,000 shares at a price per share of $51.61, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 19,100 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled over $464,000.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (NBLY-T)

On Feb. 24, chief executive officer Skip Bourdo purchased 11,075 shares at a price per share of $24.5744, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this investment exceeded $272,000.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

CCL Industries Inc. (CCL.B-T)

On Feb. 28, senior vice-president of Asia Pacific Jim Sellors sold 20,000 shares at a price per share of $65 with 11,490 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled $1.3-million, excluding trading fees.

