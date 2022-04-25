Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let’s begin the report featuring two companies that have had insider buying activity.

Listed below is a stock that has had buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Aris Gold Corp. (ARIS-T)

On April 19, chief executive officer and director Neil Woodyer invested $1.2-million in shares of Aris Gold. He bought 600,000 shares at a cost per share of $2, increasing this particular account’s position to 4,039,778 shares.

According to Refinitiv, the company is covered by two analysts –both have buy recommendations. Taylor Combaluzier from Red Cloud Securities has a target price of $5.75 (potential forecast return of 219 per cent) and Kerry Smith from Haywood Securities has a target price of $2.75 (potential forecast return of 53 per cent). On April 22, the share price closed at $1.80.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Arizona Metals Corp. (AMC-X)

Between April 11-17, vice-president of exploration David Smith sold 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $6.69, eliminating his position in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $133,000, excluding commission charges.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR-T)

On April 14, executive chairman of the board Bradford Cooke exercised his options, receiving 270,000 shares at a cost per share of $4.32, and sold 270,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $7. Net proceeds exceeded $724,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Days later, on April 18, Mr. Cooke sold 100,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $7.076, after which this particular account held 1,022,881 shares. Proceeds from this sale totaled over $707,000, excluding trading fees.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT-T)

On April 14, Saurabh Handa, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options, receiving 125,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.85, and sold 125,000 shares at a price per share of $9.94 with 170,000 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $761,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Between April 4-12, senior vice-president of operations Warren Uyen divested a total of 113,800 shares at an average price per share of roughly $9.14, eliminating his position in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $1-million, not including trading fees.

