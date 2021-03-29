Monday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $1-million in this rebounding stock with a forecast return of 49%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T)
Between March 22-24, president and chief executive officer David Wilson invested over $1.2-million in shares of Kelt. He acquired a total of 470,200 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $2.685 for two accounts. For one account, this purchase increased the its position to 17,426,290 shares.
Year-to-date, this energy stock is up 46 per cent.
Analysts have high expectations for the stock. The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from 14 analysts. The 12-month average target price is $3.91, implying the share price may rally an additional 49 per cent over the next year.
GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL-T)
On March 18, chief financial officer Luke Pelosi invested over $138,000 in shares of GFL. He acquired 3,384 shares at a cost per share of $40.80 for his RRSP.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Evertz Technologies Ltd. (ET-T)
On March 18, chief technology officer Rakesh Patel sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $14.85, leaving 276,900 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $148,000, not including trading fees.
goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T)
On March 15, executive chairman and the company’s former chief executive officer David Ingram sold 4,000 shares at a price per share of $131.43 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2593606 Ontario Inc.) with 194,286 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $525,000, not including trading charges.
