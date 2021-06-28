Monday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $1-million in this REIT with a stable distribution

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a REIT that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.UN-T)
Between June 10-24, chief executive officer and trustee John Bailey invested over US$1.2-million in units of the REIT. He purchased 100,000 units at an average cost per unit of approximately US$12.81 for an account in which he has control or direction over (J&P Unit Holding, LLC), increasing this particular account’s position to 1,004,250 units.
Since mid-2018, the REIT has maintained its monthly distribution at 4.17 US cents per unit, equating to 50 US cents per unit yearly.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC-T)
On June 11, chief financial officer Sam Eldessouky divested 17,000 shares at a price per share of US$31.6815, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 54,059 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded US$538,000, excluding commission charges.
Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)
On June 17, senior vice-president – planning, stakeholder relations and chief sustainability officer Kate Chisholm exercised her options, receiving 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $17.33, and sold 20,000 shares at a price per share of $41.3354, leaving 22,359 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $480,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.
North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T)
On June 21, chief operating officer Barry Palmer exercised his options, receiving 40,000 shares at a cost per share of $2.75, and sold 40,000 shares at a price per share of $19.75 with 158,754 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled $680,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
On June 14, executive chairman of the board Martin Ferron sold 20,000 shares at a price per share of $18, trimming this particular account’s position to 2,084,278 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $360,000, excluding trading fees.
Mr. Ferron is the company’s former president and chief executive officer.
