Monday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $1.3-million in this security yielding 8.6%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MRT-UN-T)

Between Dec. 13 and Dec. 18, president and chief executive officer Rai Sahi invested over $1.3-million in units of this REIT. Mr. Sahi purchased a total of 124,500 units at an average price per unit of approximately $11.04, increasing his portfolio’s position to 1,219,776 units.

The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 8 cents per unit, or 96 cents per unit yearly, equating to an annualized yield of approximately 8.6 per cent.

Precision Drilling Corp. (PD-T)

On Dec. 21, the company’s president and chief executive officer Kevin Neveu purchased 100,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.753. The prior week, on Dec. 11, he bought 100,000 shares at a price per share of $2.679. After these trades, his portfolio held 907,596 shares. The cost of these two purchases totaled over $443,000.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM-T)

On Dec. 21, chief financial officer Gary Brown acquired 3,000 shares at a cost per share of $25.629 for a total purchase price of over $76,000.

==========================================

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT-T)

On Dec. 19, Philip Renaud, who sits on the board of directors, sold 300,000 shares at a price per share of $2.6167. Two days prior, on Dec. 17, he sold 10,800 shares at a price per share of $2.90. After these two transactions, his account balance stood at 3,319,044 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $816,000.

Winpak Ltd. (WPK-T)

On Dec. 19, Tim Johnson, president – Winpak Heat Seal Packaging, sold 3,000 shares at a price per share of $46.08, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Proceeds from this sale in his personal account totaled over $138,000. That same day, he also sold 557 shares from an account in which he has control or direction over, eliminating the account’s holdings.