Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T)

On June 23, chief financial officer Rod Gray acquired 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $5.685, after which this specific account held 932,024 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $113,000.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T)

Between June 17-20, president, chief executive officer and director David Wilson invested over $2.3-million in shares of Kelt. He acquired a total of 365,600 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $6.36, increasing this particular account’s position to 19,112,740 shares.

The share price has declined 28 per cent over the past 12 trading sessions putting the stock close to oversold territory. The relative strength index, RSI, is at 31. Generally, an RSI reading of 30 or below reflects an oversold condition.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE-T)

Between June 1-8, chief operating officer Terry McNeill sold a total of 280,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $2.01, leaving 1,404,052 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $562,000, not including commission charges.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM-T)

On June 10, president, chief executive officer and director Rod Antal divested 25,000 shares at a price per share of US$20, trimming this particular account’s position to 647,333 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled US$500,000, excluding trading fees.

