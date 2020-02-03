 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Monday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $300,000 in this stock yielding 4.3%

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a small-cap dividend stock that has had recent buying activity reported by two c-suite executives.

Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ-X)

Between Jan. 20 and Jan. 29, chairman, president and chief executive officer James Wilson invested over $314,000 in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 35,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $8.85, increasing his account balance to 300,000 shares.

On Jan. 23 and Jan. 24, David Elder, executive vice-president - corporate secretary and director, purchased a total of 11,200 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $8.96, lifting this account’s holdings to 247,063 shares. The cost of these investments exceeded $100,000.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share, or 40 cents per share yearly, equating to a current yield of 4.3 per cent.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-T)

On Jan. 24, Morgan Carroll, executive vice-president – corporate finance and general counsel, divested 14,000 shares at a price per share of $26.71, trimming this account’s holdings to 82,283 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled over $373,000.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.B-T)

Between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27, Jeffrey Royer, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 4,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $26.12 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Arbelon Cayman Holdings Inc.), eliminating this account’s position. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $104,000.

Listed below is a stock that has had mixed trading activity with both purchases and sales reported by insiders.

Onex Corp. (ONEX-T)

Between Jan. 14 and Jan. 27, Stuart Kovensky, chief executive officer of Onex Credit, invested over US$331,000 in shares of Onex. He acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly US$66.37, initiating a position in this particular account.

Between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30, founder, chairman, president and chief executive officer Gerry Schwartz sold a total of 40,200 shares at an average price per share of approximately $87.08 for an account in which he has control or direction over (The Gerald Schwartz and Heather Reisman Foundation), reducing this account’s holdings to 1,323,300 shares. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $3.5-million.

Previously, we reported that between Jan. 21 and Jan. 23, Mr. Schwartz sold a total of 125,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $88.41 for this account with proceeds from the sales, excluding commission charges, exceeding $11-million. ​

