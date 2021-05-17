Monday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $400,000 in this dividend stock that’s rallied 88% in 2021

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX-UN-T)
On May 11, Mike Shaikh, who sits on the board of trustees, invested over $193,000 in units of Artis. He acquired 18,000 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $10.76, increasing this particular account’s position to 48,000 units.
Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T)
Between May 11-13, president and chief executive officer Ian Dundas bought 60,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $7.47 taking this specific account’s holdings up to 244,852 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $448,000.
Year-to-date, the share price of this dividend stock has rallied 88 per cent.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T)
On May 7, director Susan Jones sold 91,300 shares at an average price per share of roughly $9.22, after which this specific account held 96,395 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $841,000, excluding trading fees.
BCE Inc. (BCE-T)
On May 3, chief human resources officer and executive vice-president – corporate services Bernard le Duc divested 8,728 shares at a price per share of $58.22. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $508,144, excluding commission charges.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH-T)
On May 5, Brian Bradstreet divested 1,900 shares at an average price per share of roughly $576.685 for an account in which he has control or direction over (The Bradstreet Family Foundation), reducing this account’s position to 10,175 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $1-million, not including trading fees.
Mr. Bradstreet is a portfolio manager at Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fairfax Financial.
