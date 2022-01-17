Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had buying activity in the public market reported by multiple company executives.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T)

Between Jan. 6-11, chief executive officer and director Steve Hudson invested over $5.4-million in shares of ECN Capital. He acquired a total of 1 million shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.43, increasing this particular account’s position to 1,433,400 shares.

On Jan. 11, James Barry, vice-president of corporate investments, purchased 94,793 shares at a cost per share of $5.2746, initiating a position in this specific account. The cost of this investment totaled roughly $500,000.

Between Jan. 7-10, company executive Mike McCormack acquired a total of 65,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $5.39, after which this particular account held 214,274 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $350,000.

Mr. McCormack served as Toronto police officer for over two decades and is the former president of the Toronto Police Association.

Previously, we reported chief financial officer Chris Ohlrich divested a total of 141,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.55 for an account in which he has indirect ownership between Dec. 22-30, trimming this particular account’s position to 4,259,000 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $783,000, excluding trading fees.

Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP-X)

On Jan. 5, investor of the company Alan Brimacombe, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, sold 1 million shares at a price per share of $5.60, trimming this particular account’s position to 17,194,300 shares. Proceeds from this sale totaled $5.6-million, not including commission charges.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TNT-UN-T)

On Jan. 10, William Biggar, who sits on the board of trustees, divested 15,217 units at a price per unit of $7.31, eliminating his position in this specific account. Proceeds totaled over $111,000, excluding trading fees.

