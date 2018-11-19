Monday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $700,000 in this security yielding 11%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT L.P. (HOT.UN-T)

The unit price has been on a free fall in recent weeks, falling from a price level of over $9 at the beginning of October to the mid-$7 price level. With a monthly distribution of 5.4 US cents per unit, the security is now yielding over 11 per cent.

Between Nov. 9 and Nov. 14, newly appointed chief executive officer (effective Oct. 1) John O’Neill invested over $700,000 in units of AHIP. He acquired a total of 100,000 units, lifting his portfolio’s position to 254,400 units.

On Nov. 12, director Rob O’Neill (AHIP’s co-founder and former chief executive officer) purchased 25,000 units at a price per unit of $7.72 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Bigwood Investments Ltd.), taking the account’s holdings up to 374,300 units. The value of this investment totaled $193,000.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T)

Insiders have been accumulating shares. Several transactions are noted below.

On Nov. 12 and Nov. 13, chief financial officer and corporate secretary Christopher Snowden purchased a total of 36,823 shares, taking his account balance up to 80,000 shares.

On Nov. 14, Robert Chan, vice-president – finance, acquired 1,000 shares at a price per share of $19.25. The prior day, he purchased 1,000 shares at a cost per share of $19.90. These two trades lifted his account’s holdings to 23,997 shares.

On Nov. 12, director Heather Allen bought 12,000 shares, increasing her account balance to 14,000 shares.

On Nov. 12, director Steve Spooner purchased 5,000 shares for an account in which he has control or direction over, initiating a position in this account.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T)

On Nov. 12, director Annie Thabet invested over $97,000 in shares of the company. She acquired 3,750 shares at a cost per share of $26, increasing her account’s holdings to 5,250 shares.

Listed below are two stocks that have had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Air Canada (AC-T)

On Nov. 13, Michael Green, who sits on the board of directors, sold 3,750 shares at a price per share of $27.2979, trimming his account balance to 101,964 shares.

Last week, we reported that fellow board member Christie Clark purchased 3,700 shares at a cost per share of $26.603 on Nov. 12, initiating a portfolio position.

Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T)

On Nov. 13, chief operating officer Peter Richardson sold 8,320 shares at a price per share of $5.49, leaving 8,180 shares in his account.

Previously, we reported the following trades:

On Nov. 9, Peter Jones, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $81,000 in the company with the purchase of 15,000 shares at a price per share of $5.43. This transaction lifted his account balance up to 76,482 shares.

Lead director William Rand bought 10,000 shares at a price per share of $5.10 on Oct. 29, increasing his account’s holdings to 233,424 shares.