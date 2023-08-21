Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities with recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)

Between Aug. 4-8, senior vice-president of operations Bryan DeNeve bought a total of 20,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $40.16, lifting this particular account’s position to 27,500 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $800,000.

Telus Corp. (T-T)

Between Aug. 7-17, president and chief executive officer Darren Entwistle invested over US$3-million in shares of Telus. He purchased a total of 203,383 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$17.20, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 762,717 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 36.36 cents per share, equating to a current annualized yield of 6.4 per cent.

Year-to-date, the share price is down nearly 13 per cent.

The following two stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDGI-T)

Between Aug. 9-11, director Glen Roane sold a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $34.87 with 123,400 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds totaled over $697,000, excluding trading fees.

TFI International Inc. (TFII-T)

On Aug. 14, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer Alain Bedard exercised his options, receiving 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $35.02, and sold 20,000 shares at a price per share of $178. Net proceeds totaled over $2.8-million, excluding any associated transaction fees. After these transactions, this particular account held 4,353,024 shares.

