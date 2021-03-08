Monday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over US$500,000 in this oversold dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Primo Water Corp. (PRMW-T)
On March 1, chief executive officer Tom Harrington invested over US$508,000 in shares of Primo. He purchased 35,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately U.S$14.52 for an account in which he has control or direction over (TAH Capital LLC), increasing this particular account’s position to 251,493 shares.
On March 1, the stock was in oversold territory. The share price declined 18 per cent to $18.11 on March 1, down from $22.14 just weeks earlier on Feb. 12.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T)
On March 1, president of the Asia-Pacific division Scott Cameron exercised his options, receiving 29,607 shares at a cost per share of $4.6159, and sold 29,607 shares at a price per share of $57.6393. Net proceeds totaled over $1.5-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
On March 1, chief marketing officer Penny Brook exercised her options, receiving 14,815 shares at a cost per share of $4.6159, and sold 14,815 shares at a price per share of $60. Net proceeds exceeded $820,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.
On March 1, chief of staff and executive vice-president of people and culture Kara MacKillop exercised her options, receiving 9,704 shares at a cost per share of 25.05 cents, and sold 9,704 shares at a price per share of $60. Net proceeds totaled over $579,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
On Feb. 26, senior vice-president and general counsel David Forrest exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.7879, and sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $59.50. Net proceeds exceeded $577,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.
Canfor Corp. (CFP-T)
On March 1, director Barbara Hislop sold 15,600 shares at a price per share of $26.7492, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 1,249,661 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $417,000, not including commission charges.
Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T)
Between Feb. 24-March 1, chief corporate development officer Adam Terwin sold a total of 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $41.33, leaving 7,338 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $413,000, not including trading fees.
