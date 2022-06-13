Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR-B-T)

On May 31, president and chief executive officer Doug Murphy invested $90,000 in shares of Corus. He acquired 20,000 shares at a price per share of $4.50, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 301,675 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 6 cents per share or 24 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 5.7 per cent.

Dream Residential REIT (DRR-U-T)

On June 1, Michael Cooper invested over US$254,000 in units of this REIT. He acquired 23,000 units at a price per unit of US$11.05 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Sweet Dream Corp.), initiating a position in this particular account.

At its current unit price of around US$11, units of this REIT are trading well below its initial public offering price of US$13 per unit. In May, units of this REIT began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in U.S. dollars.

In July, the REIT will pay its unitholders a monthly distribution of 3.5 US cents per unit, or 42 US cents per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 3.8 per cent.

Mr. Cooper is the president and chief responsible officer of Dream Unlimited Corp. He is also the chairman and chief executive officer of Dream Office REIT (D-UN-T) and founder of Dream Asset Management Corp.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T)

On June 1, senior vice-president of marketing Bryan Bradley exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $38.31 and sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $85 with 12,938 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled nearly $467,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

On May 30, senior vice-president of exploration Dwayne Giggs sold 1,018 shares at a price per share of $87.07, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 72,350 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $88,000, excluding commission charges.

Capstone Copper Corp. (CS-T)

On May 30, lead director George Brack exercised his options, receiving 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.44, and sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $5.05 with 575,347 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $180,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (CPLF-T)

Between May 20-June 8, chief technology officer Stan Coleman divested a total of 218,600 shares at an average price per share of roughly $7.95, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 319,688 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $1.7-million, excluding trading fees.

