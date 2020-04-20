Monday’s Insider Report: CEO of this large-cap dividend stock cashes out nearly $700,000

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG-T)
On April 6, Louis Têtu, a director since May 2016, purchased 2,500 shares at a cost per share of $41.2552. The cost of this investment exceeded $103,000.
Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)
On April 8, chief executive officer Linda Hasenfratz invested a relatively small amount, over $64,000, in shares of the company. She acquired a total of 8,000 (2,000 shares for four accounts in which she has indirect ownership) at a cost per share of $8.10.
Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T)
On April 8, chief operating officer Jay Dodds bought 7,200 shares at a price per share of US$13.7577. The cost of this purchase totaled over US$99,000.
Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW-T)
On April 8, Sime Armoyan, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired 1,575,000 shares at a price per share of 46 cents for an account in which he has control or direction over (G2S2 Capital Inc.), increasing this account’s holdings to 17,465,669 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $724,000.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had selling activity reported by an insider.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T)
On April 6 and April 7, president and chief executive officer Dean Connor exercised his options, receiving a total of 28,103 shares at a cost per share of $21.53, and sold 28,103 shares at an average price per share of approximately $45.82, leaving 86,047 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $682,000.
