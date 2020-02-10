Monday’s Insider Report: CEO of this large-cap financial stock gets a $1-million payday

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE-T)
On Jan. 31, director Richard Patricio invested over $138,000 in shares of NexGex. He purchased 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.38, increasing this portfolio’s position to 19,476,265 shares.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT-X)
On Jan. 31, Saurabh Handa, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options, receiving 250,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately 73 cents, and sold 250,000 shares at a price per share of $3.85 with 170,000 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, totaled $780,000.
Year-to-date, the share price has soared over 30 per cent.
Open Text Corp. (OTEX-T)
On Feb. 4, chief human resources officer Brian Sweeney exercised his options, receiving 23,218 shares at a cost per share of US$33.97, and sold 23,218 shares at a price per share of US$46.8322. After these transactions, this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over US$298,000.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T)
On Feb. 3, president and chief executive officer Dean Connor exercised his options, receiving 28,103 shares at a cost per share of $21.53, and sold 28,103 shares at a price per share of $62.45, leaving 86,047 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $1.1-million.
On Feb. 7, the share price closed at $64.10 – a record high.