Monday’s Insider Report: CEO, President cash out $27-million ahead of this Fund’s conversion

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI-T)
On Nov. 15, Peter Bull, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, purchased 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $15.1858 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Arbutus Distributors Ltd.), increasing this account’s holdings to 4,425,670 shares. Mr. Bull has been on the board of directors since April 2013.
Year-to-date, the share price has rallied 45 per cent. The company offers its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 8.5 cents per share, equating to a current annualized yield of 2.1 per cent.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD-UN-T)
On Nov. 18, chief executive officer Brock Bulbuck sold 75,000 units at a price per unit of $192.25, slashing his portfolio’s position to 18,161 units. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, exceeded $14-million.
On Nov. 18, president and chief operating officer Tim O’Day divested 67,500 units at a price per unit of $192.25 with 60,674 units remaining in his account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, totaled nearly $13-million.
Year-to-date, the unit price has rallied 74 per cent and closed at a record high of $197.64 on Wed. Nov. 20.
Unitholders are currently voting on the proposed plan to convert the Fund from an income trust to a public corporation called Boyd Group Services Inc.
Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T)
Between Nov. 18 and Nov. 20, director Eric Beutel sold a total of 34,600 shares at an average price per share of approximately $114.85 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Emberwood Glen Enterprises Ltd.), trimming this account’s holdings to 1,865,400 shares. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, totaled nearly $4-million.
On Nov. 19, chief risk officer Ron Tratch exercised his options, receiving 828 shares at a cost per share of $36.11, and sold 828 shares at a price per share of $114 with 1,103 shares remaining in his account. Net proceeds, excluding trading fees, totaled over $64,000.
On Nov. 14, chief financial officer Tim Wilson divested 3,000 shares at a price per share of $115, reducing his portfolio’s position to 15,540 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $345,000.
On Nov. 14, Brian Leland, senior vice-president – residential credit, exercised his options, receiving 1,388 shares at a cost per share of $53.15, and sold 1,388 shares at a price per share of $114.56, leaving 402 shares in his account. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, totaled over $85,000.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN-T)
On Nov. 11, chief financial officer Marna Cloete invested over $346,000 in shares of the company by exercising her options and receiving 350,000 shares at a cost per share of 99 cents. Between Nov. 11 and Nov. 15. Ms. Cloete sold a total of 290,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $3.65 leaving 262,876 shares in her account. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled over $1-million.