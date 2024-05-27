Monday’s Insider Report: CEO sells over US$1.7-million from this copper stock flirting with a record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

BCE Inc. (BCE-T)

On May 24, Jennifer Tory acquired 5,000 shares at a cost per share $45.98, increasing the holdings in this specific account to 10,843 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $229,000.

In 2021, Ms. Tory was appointed to BCE’s board of directors.

**

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd (ARX-T)

Between May 17-23, chair of the board Harold Kvisle sold a total of 70,600 shares at an average price per share of roughly $25.67, leaving 99,400 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $1.8 million, excluding trading fees.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN-T)

On May 21, director Keith Graham divested 25,000 shares at a price per share of $24.70, after which 50,000 shares remained in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $617,000, excluding commission charges.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T)

On May 20 and 21, chief executive officer David Strang sold a total of 76,673 shares at undisclosed prices for an account in which he has indirect ownership, leaving 4,206,902 shares in this specific account. Based on the lowest trading price on each day, proceeds from the sales exceeded US$1.7-million, excluding commission charges.

