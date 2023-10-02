Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MRT-UN-T)

Between Sept. 1-25, Sime Armoyan, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired a total of 96,500 units at an average cost per unit of roughly $5.53 for an account in which she has indirect ownership (Armco Alberta Inc.), increasing this particular account’s position to 6,000,500 units. The cost of these purchases exceeded $533,000.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)

On Sept. 21, founder, president, chief executive officer and chairman Mike Rose invested over $335,000 in shares of Tourmaline, Canada’s largest natural gas producer. He acquired 5,000 shares at a cost per unit of $67.146 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Rose Foundation), after which this specific account held 450,000 shares.

**

The following two stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)

On Sept. 21, director Gregory David exercised his options, receiving 12,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.7967, and sold 12,000 shares at a price per share of $95.0633, after which this specific account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds totaled over $963,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Previously, we reported that on Sept. 15, fellow director Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares at a price per share of $96.28 with 8,000 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds totaled over $192,000, not including trading fees.

The North West Company Inc. (NWC-T)

On Sept. 25, vice-president, general manager – Alaska Commercial Company Walt Pickett sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $35.3982, leaving 12,740 shares in this particular account. Proceeds totaled over $176,000, excluding trading fees.

