Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by the CEO.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T)

On Jan. 4, president and chief executive officer Grant Fagerheim invested over $117,000 in shares of Whitecap. He purchased 15,300 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $7.67, increasing this particular account’s holdings to 2,548,936 shares.

In October, the company announced a 38-per-cent dividend hike, raising its monthly dividend to 2.25 cents per share, up from 1.625 cents per share. The current annualized yield is 3.4 per cent.

This energy stock has been on the rise and is now trading close to levels last seen in 2018.

According to Refinitiv, the stock has 14 buy recommendations and one “sector perform” recommendation (from the analyst at Scotiabank). The average 12-month target price is $11.08, implying the share price has 40-per-cent upside potential over the next year.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)

On Jan. 4, group head of global wealth management Glen Gowland exercised his options, receiving 17,864 shares at a cost per share of $63.98, and sold 17,864 shares at a price per share of $91.04 with 2,046 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $483,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

ONEX Corp. (ONEX-T)

On Jan. 4 and 5, vice chairman Anthony Munk divested a total of 22,800 shares at an average price per share of approximately $100.78, reducing this particular account’s position to 7,200 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled nearly $2.3-million, excluding trading fees.

**

Listed below is a security that has had mixed trading activity with both recent buys and sells reported by insiders.

Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND-T)

On Dec. 23, chief commercial and people officer John Robinson exercised his options, receiving 129,510 shares at a cost per share of $33.75, and sold 129,510 shares at an average price per share of approximately $44.52, eliminating his position in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled nearly $1.4-million, not including any associated transaction fees.

Previously, we reported that on Dec. 23, chair of the board Brian Derksen invested nearly $255,000 in shares of Dye & Durham. He acquired 5,750 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $44.31 initiating a position in this particular account.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.