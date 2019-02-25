Monday’s Insider Report: CEO trades over $8-million in this large-cap dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let’s begin the report featuring two companies that have had insider buying activity.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Clarke Inc. (CKI-T)

On Feb. 15,president and chief executive officer Michael Rapps topped up his account’s holdings. In a relatively small transaction, he acquired 5,300 shares at a cost per share of $13, lifting his account’s holdings to 46,800 shares. The cost of this purchase was over $68,000.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT-T)

On Feb. 19, Brian Kenning, who sits on the board of directors, bought 1,200 shares at a price per share of $70.297, initiating a portfolio position. The cost of the purchase exceeded $84,000.

Last week, we reported that the president and chief operating officer Raymond Ferris invested over $221,000 in shares of the company. On Feb. 15, he purchased 3,120 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $71.07, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 19,127 shares.

***

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T)

On Feb. 21, president and chief executive officer Marie Inkster exercised her options, receiving 280,200 shares, and sold 244,440 shares at a price per share of $6.60, leaving 184,760 shares in her account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $1.6-million.

On Feb. 20 and Feb.21, chief financial officer Jinhee Magie exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (130,000) at an average price per share of approximately $6.66 with 73,000 shares remaining in her portfolio. Proceeds totaled over $865,000.

On Feb. 20, Mikael Schauman, senior vice-president of commercial, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (100,000) at a price per share of $6.65 with 28,000 shares left in his account.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.B-T)

On Feb. 19, chief executive officer Bradley Shaw exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (300,000) at a price per share of $27.1414 with a closing account balance of 4,501 shares. Proceeds from this sale exceeded $8.1-million.