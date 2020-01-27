 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Monday’s Insider Report: CEO unloads $11-million worth of stock

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR-T)

Between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22, John Brussa acquired a total of 190,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately 50 cents, lifting this account’s position to 849,868 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $94,000.

Mr. Brussa has been the chairman of the board of directors since the company was founded in 2003.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T)

Between Jan. 13 and Jan. 20, John Rossall, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $174,000 in shares of Peyto. He acquired a total of 51,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $3.43, increasing this account’s holdings to 85,000 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 2 cents per share, or 24 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 7.9 per cent.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TORQ-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on Jan. 15, director Catharine de Lacy bought 10,040 shares at a cost per share of U.S. $3.44, initiating a position in this particular account.

Previously, we reported the following trade. On Jan. 7, John Gordon, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 10,000 shares at a price per share of $4.55, lifting this account’s holdings to 30,024 shares.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Onex Corporation (ONEX-T)

Between Jan. 21 and Jan. 23, founder, chairman, president and chief executive officer Gerry Schwartz sold a total of 125,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $88.41 for an account in which he has control or direction over (The Gerald Schwartz and Heather Reisman Foundation), reducing this account’s holdings to 1,363,500 shares. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $11-million. ​

