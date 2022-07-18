Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are four securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI-T)

On July 6, co-founder, president, chief executive officer and director Jorge Ganoza bought 40,000 shares at a price per share of US$2.53, after which this particular account held 2,068,131 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded US $101,000.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T)

On July 6, chair of the board of directors Martin Ferron invested nearly US $230,000 in shares of NACG. He bought 22,000 shares at a cost per share of US $10.45, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 2,168,857 shares.

Mr. Ferron is the company’s former chief executive officer.

Primaris REIT (PMZ-UN-T)

On June 30, chief executive officer and trustee Alex Avery acquired 30,475 units at a price per unit of $12.17 for his RSP, increasing this particular account’s position to 48,000 units. The cost of this investment exceeded $370,000.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF-T)

On July 5, chief executive officer and chairman of the board Blair Tamblyn bought 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $7.98 for an account in which he has control or direction over (SRWB Trust), raising this specific account’s holdings to 48,500 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $159,000.

