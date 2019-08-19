Monday’s Insider Report: CEOs are buying these two stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)
On Aug. 13, chief executive officer Linda Hasenfratz bought a total of 4,000 shares at a price per share of $38.10 for four accounts in which she has indirect ownership (1,000 shares per account). The cost of these investments exceeded $152,000.
Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T)
On Aug. 9, Megan Hunter, vice-president – purchasing and logistics, purchased a total of 9,960 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$7.60, increasing her portfolio’s holdings to 34,542 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over US$75,000.
In a relatively small transaction, on Aug. 8, chief financial officer Fred Di Tosto invested over $38,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 3,725 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $10.43, lifting his portfolio’s position to 67,695 shares.
Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T)
Between Aug. 13 and Aug. 16, president, chief executive officer and director John Burzynski acquired a total of 150,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $3.51 for an account in which he has control or direction over (4191137 Canada Inc.), initiating a position in this account. The cost of these purchases exceeded $525,000.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.
Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR-T)
On Aug. 9, chief executive officer Bradford Cooke sold 20,000 shares at a price per share of $3.55, trimming his account’s holding to 880,953 shares. Gross proceeds totaled $71,000.