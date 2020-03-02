Monday’s Insider Report: CFO buys this Big 5 bank stock on the dip

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN-T)
On Feb. 27, Andrea Rosen, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $122,000 in shares of the company. She acquired 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $12.2678
Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T)
In a relatively small transaction, on Feb. 27, chief financial officer Rod Bolger invested over $53,000 in shares of this bank stock. He purchased 525 shares at a price per share of $101.9405.
**
Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD-T)
On Feb. 25, Brad Malmberg, vice-president – product research, sold 50,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $35.11 with 49,619 shares remaining in this account. Proceeds totaled over $1.7-million.
Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI-T)
On Feb. 27, Neil Masterson, chief operating officer – operations and enablement, sold 23,822 shares at a price per share of US$76.80, leaving 1,783 shares in this account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded US$1.8-million.