Monday’s Insider Report: CFO cashes out $10-million from this stock that’s up over 1000% in 2020

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM-T)
On Dec. 21, president, chief responsible officer and director Michael Cooper invested over $143,000 in shares of Dream. He acquired 7,000 shares at a cost per share of $20.55.
Mr. Cooper is also the chief executive officer of Dream Office REIT (D-UN-T).
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR-UN-T)
On Dec. 21, trustee Rob Dickson purchased 23,628 units at a price per unit of $13.3999. The cost of this investment exceeded $316,000.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.
AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT-T)
On Dec. 22, chief financial officer Jonathan Pollack sold 500,000 shares at a price per share of $20.6904. Proceeds from this sale totaled over $10-million, not including commission charges.
Year-to-date, the share price has soared over 1000 per cent.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had both recent buying and selling activity.
Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)
On Dec. 17, Ron Bennett, global vice-president – IT, sold 2,392 shares at a price per share of $69.50. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $166,000, not including commission charges.
Previously, we reported the following trade.
On Dec. 14, chief executive officer Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares at a price per share of $67.82. The cost of this investment totaled nearly $3.4-million, excluding commission charges.