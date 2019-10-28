Monday’s Insider Report: CFO earns over a $500,000 from the sale of this stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD-T)
On Oct. 17, Dermot Desmond, with over a 10 per cent ownership position, acquired 249,900 shares at a price per share of $1.38 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Vertigol Unlimited Company), increasing the account’s holdings to 62,971,368 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $344,000.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ-T)
On Oct. 15, Jay Froc, senior vice-president – oil sands mining and upgrading, sold 2,070 shares at an average price per share of approximately $33.42. Gross proceeds totaled over $69,000.
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH-T)
On Oct. 22, chief financial officer Antoine Auclair exercised his options, receiving 30,000 shares at a cost per share of $9.14, and sold 30,000 shares at a price per share of $27.0147, leaving 2,335 shares in his account. Net proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, totaled over $536,000.
SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL-T)
Between Oct. 18 and Oct. 22, president Chris Ritchie exercised his warrants, receiving 225,900 shares at a cost per share of $2.29, and sold 65,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $7.84 with 878,200 shares remaining in his account.