Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSG-T)

On Jan. 14, chief financial officer Allan Brett invested over $878,000 in shares of Descartes. He bought 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $87.89, increasing this particular account’s position to 35,000 shares.

Year-to-date, the company’s share price has declined 18 per cent, putting the stock in correction territory. Given the swift sell-off in the share price, the stock is oversold with a relative strength index (RSI) reading of 29. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 reflects an oversold condition.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T)

On Jan. 14, vice-president of the Grande Prairie Region Joerg Wittenberg exercised his options, receiving a total of 13,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $5.74, and sold 13,000 shares at a price per share of $25.3999. Net proceeds totaled over $255,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

On Jan. 12, vice-president – midstream and marketing Phil Tahmazian exercised his options, receiving 8,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.84, and sold 8,000 shares at a price per share of $26.9444. Net proceeds exceeded $184,000, not including any associated transaction fees. In addition, that day he sold 8,891 shares at a price per share of $27.13 with proceeds from this sale totaling over $241,000, excluding commission charges. After these transactions, this particular account did not hold any shares.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL-T)

On Jan. 11, Andrew Swarthout, who sits on the board of directors, divested 50,000 shares at a price per share of $7.6527, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 35,667 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $382,000, excluding trading fees.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI-T)

On Jan. 17, founder and executive chairman Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares at a price per share of $5.22, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 2,092,112 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $522,000, not including commission charges.

