Monday’s Insider Report: CFO invests over $236,000 in a stock yielding over 10%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Canadian Tire Corporation Limited (CTC.A-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on Dec. 13, Diane Chant, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 350 shares at a cost per share of $143.68, raising her account’s holdings to 1,800 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled just over $50,000.

Dorel Industries Inc. (DII.B-T)

Between Dec. 10 and Dec. 21, the company’s chief financial officer and secretary Jeffrey Schwartz bought a total of 15,000 shares at an average price per share of $15.75, lifting his account balance to 576,980 shares. The total cost of these purchases amounted to over $236,000.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of U.S. 30 cents per share, or U.S.$1.20 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized dividend yield of over 10 per cent.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Dec. 14, Sieg Will, senior vice-president – operations, invested just over $580,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 27,500 shares at a price per share of $21.15, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 59,905 shares.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had mixed trading with both recent buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ-T)

Between Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, the chairman, chief executive officer and president Scott Ratushny acquired a total of 115,000 shares across two accounts (110,000 shares in his RSP and 5,000 shares in his TFSA) at an average price per share of $2.35. The total cost of these purchases amounted to over $270,000.

On Dec. 10, Robert Wollmann, senior vice-president – exploration, exercised his rights, receiving 110,000 shares. On Dec. 12, he sold 52,800 shares at a price per share of $2.8156, leaving 85,200 shares in his account.