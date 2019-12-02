 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Monday’s Insider Report: CFO sells over $2-million of this high-flying tech stock

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX-T)

Between Nov. 20 and Nov. 25, Sam Fleiser, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $155,000 in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 29,100 shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.35 for three accounts (7,500 shares in his RIF, 7,500 shares in his RRSP, and 14,100 shares in his TSFA).

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share, equating to an annualized yield of over 10 per cent.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS-T)

On Nov. 26, Wendy King, vice-president – legal, risk and governance, acquired 135,000 shares at a cost per share of 57 cents, increasing her portfolio’s position to 475,173 shares. The cost of this investment was roughly $77,000.

In a relatively small transaction, on Nov. 26, Jason Howe, vice-president – corporate development, purchased 50,000 shares at a price per share of 58 cents, lifting his account balance to 808,390 shares. The cost of the purchase, not including trading fees, totaled $29,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Between Nov. 21 and Nov. 25, chairman George Brack invested over $170,000 in shares of the company. He bought a total of 295,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately 58 cents, raising his account’s holdings to 2-million shares.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T)

On Nov. 19, Regan Stewart, chief operations and people officer, exercised her options, receiving 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.6056, and sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $25.99, leaving 6,207 shares in her account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled nearly $97,000.

Last month, we reported that on Nov. 8, Don Bird, executive vice-president – global retail sales and marketing, divested 5,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $24.76 trimming his account balance to 24,476 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $123,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)

On Nov. 21, chief financial officer and vice-president of corporate services Richard Monkman divested 20,000 shares at a price per share of $105 for an account in which he has control or direction over (2496248 Ontario Inc.), trimming this account’s holdings to 82,027 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, totaled $2.1-million.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies