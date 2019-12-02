Monday’s Insider Report: CFO sells over $2-million of this high-flying tech stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX-T)
Between Nov. 20 and Nov. 25, Sam Fleiser, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $155,000 in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 29,100 shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.35 for three accounts (7,500 shares in his RIF, 7,500 shares in his RRSP, and 14,100 shares in his TSFA).
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share, equating to an annualized yield of over 10 per cent.
Capstone Mining Corp. (CS-T)
On Nov. 26, Wendy King, vice-president – legal, risk and governance, acquired 135,000 shares at a cost per share of 57 cents, increasing her portfolio’s position to 475,173 shares. The cost of this investment was roughly $77,000.
In a relatively small transaction, on Nov. 26, Jason Howe, vice-president – corporate development, purchased 50,000 shares at a price per share of 58 cents, lifting his account balance to 808,390 shares. The cost of the purchase, not including trading fees, totaled $29,000.
Between Nov. 21 and Nov. 25, chairman George Brack invested over $170,000 in shares of the company. He bought a total of 295,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately 58 cents, raising his account’s holdings to 2-million shares.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T)
On Nov. 19, Regan Stewart, chief operations and people officer, exercised her options, receiving 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.6056, and sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $25.99, leaving 6,207 shares in her account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled nearly $97,000.
Last month, we reported that on Nov. 8, Don Bird, executive vice-president – global retail sales and marketing, divested 5,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $24.76 trimming his account balance to 24,476 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $123,000.
Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)
On Nov. 21, chief financial officer and vice-president of corporate services Richard Monkman divested 20,000 shares at a price per share of $105 for an account in which he has control or direction over (2496248 Ontario Inc.), trimming this account’s holdings to 82,027 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, totaled $2.1-million.