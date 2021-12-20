Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T)

On Dec. 6 and 7, executive chair Paul Antony invested over $3.7-million in shares of AutoCanada. He purchased a total of 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $37.035 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, increasing this specific account’s position to 714,800 shares.

The stock is in correction territory, down 36 per cent from its 2021 closing high reached in August.

According to Refinitiv, the stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from nine analysts with an average 12-month target price of $60.26, implying the stock has 61-per-cent upside potential over the next year.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM.A-T)

On Dec. 10, director Janice Fukakusa bought 7,000 shares at a cost per share of $73.9185, lifting this particular account’s holdings to 17,238 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $517,000.

**

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Chesswood Group Ltd. (CHW-T)

On Dec. 9, director Frederick Steiner divested 13,000 shares at a price per share of $14.25, leaving 1,080,732 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $185,000, not including commission charges.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)

On Dec. 10, director Nicholas Nomicos exercised his options, receiving 6,000 shares at a cost per share of $7.25, and sold 6,000 shares at a price per share of $58.5403, after which this specific account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $307,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

