Monday’s Insider Report: Chairman and management executive are buying this REIT yielding 7%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN-T)
On June 25, Alex Avery, trustee and executive vice-president – asset management, purchased a total of 58,900 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $9.80 for four accounts. The cost of these purchases, not including trading fees, totaled over $577,000.
On June 24, chairman of the board of trustees Ronald Rutman acquired 20,000 units at a price per unit of $9.8379 for an account in which he has control or direction over (FEZ Financial Corporation), lifting this account’s holdings to 1,258,609 units. The cost of this investment, excluding commission charges, totaled over $196,000.
H&R pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 5.75 cents per unit, or 69 cents per unit yearly, equating to a current yield of 7.2 per cent.
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T)
On June 23, Ross Beaty, a director since 2018, sold 107,800 shares at a price per share of $20.02 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Sitka Foundation), trimming this account’s holdings to 2,449,327 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, exceeded $2.1-million.
Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T)
On June 22, Nathan Longenecker, senior vice-president, legal and general counsel, sold 25,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$6.83, leaving 18,648 shares in this particular account. Proceeds totaled over US$170,000, excluding trading fees.
Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD-T)
On June 23, Nick Cloete, vice-president – APAC (Asia-Pacific), divested 70,000 shares at a price per share of $35 for an account in which he has control or direction over, reducing this account’s position to 64,253 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, totaled over $2.4-million.
