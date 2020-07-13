Monday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests over $1-million in this stock yielding 6.4%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
AGF Management Limited (AGF-B-T)
On July 6, executive chairman Blake Goldring purchased 235,264 shares at a cost per share of $5.0951 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (BCG Holding Corporation), lifting this account’s position to 2-million shares. The cost of this investment, not including trading fees, totaled nearly $1.2-million.
AGF pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 8 cents per share, or 32 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 6.4 per cent.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
BRP Inc. (DOO-T)
On July 3, Thomas Uhr, senior vice-president – product engineering and manufacturing operations of Powersports, exercised his options, receiving 3,675 shares at a cost per share of $26.30, and sold 3,675 shares at a price per share of $58.1508. Net proceeds exceeded $117,000, excluding any commission charges.
Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS-T)
On July 8, chief operating officer Steve Busby exercised his options, receiving 16,576 shares at a cost per share of $9.76, and sold 16,576 shares at an average price per share of approximately $43.75, leaving 84,892 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $563,000, excluding any commission charges.
Year-to-date, the share price has rallied 43 per cent.
Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA-T)
On July 8, Brent Murphy, senior vice-president – environmental affairs, exercised his options, receiving 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $11.13, and sold 25,000 shares at a price per share of $25. After these transactions, this particular account held 47,330 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $346,000, not including any associated trading fees.