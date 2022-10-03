Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (MI-UN-T)

On Sept. 26 and 27, chair of the board Roger Greenberg invested over $3.5-million in units of this REIT. He acquired a total of 278,033 units at an average price per unit of roughly $12.92, increasing this particular account’s position to 460,519 units.

On Sept. 27, senior vice-president, operations Paul Baron bought 6,000 units at an average cost per unit of roughly $13.17, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 19,600 units. The cost of this purchase totaled roughly $79,000, excluding commission charges.

The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 3.958 cents per unit or 47.5 cents per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 3.7 per cent.

Year-to-date, the unit price has declined 41 per cent with the REIT now in oversold territory. The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 30. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 reflects an oversold condition.

Analysts anticipate the unit price will rebound. The REIT has 11 buy recommendations and one ‘sector perform’ recommendation. According to Bloomberg, the average one-year target price is $21.70, implying a potential price return of 68 per cent over the next 12 months.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)

Between Sept. 26-29, Huw Thomas, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 8,200 shares at an average price per share of approximately $77.18, leaving 12,000 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $632,000, not including commission charges.

Mr. Thomas is the former chief executive officer of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (SRU-UN-T).

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE-T)

On Sept. 27, Thanos Natras, vice-president – exploration, exercised his options, receiving 50,533 shares at a cost per share of $3, and sold 50,533 shares at a price per share of $9.62. Net proceeds exceeded $334,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

In addition, on Sept. 26 and 27, Mr. Natras sold a total of 9,474 shares at an average price per share of approximately $9.64 with proceeds from these sales totaling over $91,000, not including trading fees.

After all of these transactions, this particular account held 431,248 shares.

Well Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T)

On Sept. 27, director John Kim divested 50,000 shares at a price per share of $3.06, reducing this particular account’s position to 558,379 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $153,000, not including commission charges.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.