Monday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests over $336,000 in this depressed dividend stock

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDGI-T)

On Sept. 9, chair of the board Glen Roane bought 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $33.682, increasing this particular account’s position to 83,400 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $336,000.

Year-to-date, the share price of this dividend stock is down 12 per cent.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Cascades Inc. (CAS-T)

Between Aug. 31 and Sept. 3, executive chair of the board Alain Lemaire sold a total of 40,700 shares at an average price per share of roughly $15.88 with 425,964 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $646,000, not including trading fees.

Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T)

Between Aug. 25 and Sept. 3, vice-chairman Nitin Kumbhani divested a total of 258,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $10.40, leaving 1,931,500 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $2.6-million, not including commission charges.

Stantec Inc. (STN-T)

On Sept. 3, director Bob Gomes exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $32.01, and sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $63.1006, after which this specific account held 155,752 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $310,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Mr. Gomes is the company’s former president and chief executive officer.

