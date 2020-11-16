Monday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests over $366,000 in this winning stock after it nosedives

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Interfor Corp. (IFP-T)
On Nov. 10, Andrew Horahan, vice-president – western operations, acquired 5,500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $16.40. The cost of this investment exceeded $90,000.
Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T)
On Nov. 12, chairman David Williams invested over $366,000 in shares of Jamieson Wellness. He purchased 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $36.6835 for an account in which he has control or direction over.
On Nov. 10, director Catherine Potechin bought 1,500 shares at a price per share of $38.50.
Last week, we reported that Ms. Potechin acquired 1,000 shares at a price per share of $42 on Nov. 9.
Last week, the share price fell 12 per cent. Year-to-date, the share price has rallied nearly 48 per cent.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Air Canada (AC-T)
On Nov. 11, Mark Galardo, vice-president – network planning and alliances, sold 3,534 shares in the public market at an average price per share of approximately $19.98. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $70,000.
Cronos Group Inc. (CRON-T)
Between Nov. 6-11, director Jason Adler sold a total of 900,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$7.70, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 5,579,092 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded US$6.9-million, not including commission charges.
On Nov. 6, executive chairman Mike Gorenstein divested 1,289,350 shares at a price per share of US$7.2253, leaving 617,547 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over US$9.3-million, excluding trading fees.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.