Monday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests over $4-million in this financial stock yielding over 4%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity reported by multiple insiders.
CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)
Between Jan. 14 and 22, chairman of the board Bill Holland invested over $4-million in shares of CI. He acquired a total of 250,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $16.35.
On Jan. 19, Bill Butt, appointed to the board of directors in 2019, bought 60,000 shares at a cost per share of $16.4547 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Dunedin Investment Corporation). The cost of this investment exceeded $987,000, excluding commission charges.
On Jan. 22, Tom Muir, sitting on the board of directors since 2011, acquired 15,000 shares at a cost per share of $16.53 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Muir Investments Limited). The cost of this purchase totaled approximately $248,000, not including trading fees.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share or 72 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of over 4 per cent.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA-T)
Between Jan. 20 -22, chief financial officer Etienne Morin exercised his options, receiving 200,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.25, and sold 200,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $6.08. Net proceeds totaled over $966,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T)
On Jan. 25, chairman, president and chief executive officer James Riddell sold 2-million shares at a price per share of $6.20 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Treheme Resources Ltd.), leaving 1,950,000 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales totaled $12.4-million, excluding commission charges.
Recipe Unlimited Corp. (RECP-T)
On Jan. 20, vice-chairman David Aisenstat sold 8,284 shares at a price per share of $18 for an account in which he has indirect ownership. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $149,000, excluding trading fees.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.