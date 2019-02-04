Monday’s Insider Report: Chairman is a buyer of this REIT yielding 9.5%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T)

On Jan. 30, Todd Anthony, who is responsible for corporate development, bought 5,000 shares at a price per share of $7.64. The prior week, on Jan. 24, he acquired 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $7. Previously, we reported that Mr. Anthony purchased 15,000 shares in the public market at an average price per share of approximately $7.04 on Jan. 16. The cost of these purchases totaled over $178,000. After these transactions, his account held 35,000 shares.

Pro Real Estate Investment Trust (PRV.UN-X)

On Jan. 31, chair of the board of trustees John Levitt acquired 20,465 units at a cost per unit of $2.19, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 81,504 units. The total cost of this purchase amounted to over $44,000.

PROREIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 1.75 cents per unit, or 21 cents per unit yearly, equating to an annualized yield of 9.5 per cent.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-T)

On Jan. 16, Morgan Carroll, executive vice-president – corporate finance and general counsel, exercised his rights, receiving 54,318 shares. On Jan. 17, he sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $21.0855. On Jan. 25, he divested 14,000 shares at a price per share of $21.95. After these transactions, his account held 106,633 shares. Proceeds from the two sales totaled over $518,000.

On Jan. 16, Henri de Joux, executive vice-president – people and IT, exercised his rights, receiving 31,779 shares. On Jan. 28, he sold 12,000 shares at a price per share of $22.10, leaving 19,779 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $265,000.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG-T)

Between Jan. 25 and Jan. 28, chairman Terry MacGibbon sold a total of 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $14, reducing his portfolio’s holdings to 57,800 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $1.4-million.

Story continues below advertisement

On Jan. 24, director Michael Murphy exercised his options, receiving 50,000 shares. Days later, on Jan. 29, he sold 20,577 shares at a price per share of $13.9776, leaving 42,977 shares in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale amounted to over $287,000.