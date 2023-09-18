Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by the CEO.

Telus Corp. (T-T)

Between Sept. 1-5, president and chief executive officer Darren Entwistle invested roughly US$175,000 in shares of Telus. He purchased a total of 10,100 shares at an average price per share of approximately US.$17.33, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 773,252 shares.

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)

On Sept. 7, senior vice-president, corporate controller and corporate secretary Douglas Cooke sold 3,000 shares at a price per share of $206.70, trimming this particular account’s position to 207,824 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $620,000, not including commission charges.

Power Corporation of Canada (POW-T)

Between Sept. 5-8, chairman Paul Desmarais Jr. sold a total of 500,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $37.11, for an account in which he has control or direction over (Pansolo Holding Inc.). Proceeds from the sales exceeded $18-million, excluding trading fees. After these sales, this specific account held exactly 14 million shares.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T)

On Sept. 5, William Razzouk, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 1,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$139.24, for two accounts. Proceeds totaled over US$208,000, excluding trading fees.

