Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a REIT that has had buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB.UN-T)

On April 6, Peter Picciola invested over $104,000 in units of BTB. He acquired 24,600 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $4.26, initiating a position in this specific account.

On April 4, Mr. Picciola joined BTB as the chief investment officer.

BTB pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 2.5 cents per unit or 30 cents per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 7.1 per cent. The REIT has a conservative payout ratio. In 2021, the AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) payout ratio was 79 per cent.

On March 30, the REIT completed a $40-million financing, issuing over 9.5-million units at a price per unit of $4.20.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-T)

On April 11, co-founder and director Jacques D’Amours sold 40,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $57.14 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Fondation D’Amours), trimming this specific account’s position to 1,045,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $2.2-million, not including commission charges.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T)

On April 7, executive vice-president of exploration Myles Bosman exercised his options, receiving 200,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.55, and sold 200,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $9.015, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $1-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)

On April 6, Kate Chisholm, senior vice-president – chief strategy and sustainability officer, exercised her options, receiving 12,729 shares at a cost per share of $27.15, and sold 12,729 shares at a price per share of $40.9386 with 24,549 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $175,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

