Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T)

On April 29, Tracy Robinson invested over $506,000 in shares of CN. She acquired 3,300 shares at a price per share of $153.60, initiating a position in this specific account.

On Feb. 28, Tracy Robinson became the company’s president and chief executive officer upon JJ Ruest’s retirement.

Since 1995, the company has increased its dividend by an average of 16 per cent a year. Most recently, on Jan. 25, the company announced a 19-per-cent dividend hike. The quarterly dividend was increased to 73.25 cents per share from 61.5 cents per share.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-T)

On May 2, Karinne Bouchard, who sits on the board of directors, divested 3,500 shares at a price per share of $58.48, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 24,022 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $204,000, excluding trading fees.

CGI Inc. (GIB.A-T)

On May 4, Guy Vigeant exercised his options, receiving 7,897 shares at a price per share of $23.65, and sold 7,897 shares at a price per share of $105, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $642,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Mr. Vigeant is the president of CGI’s Canadian operations.

On May 2, Laurent Gerin, president of the company’s western and southern European operations, exercised his options, receiving 1,473 shares at a cost per share of $39.47, and sold 1,473 shares at a price per share of $102.60, eliminating his position in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $92,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

The following day, Mr. Gerin divested 794 shares at a price per share of $105.2389 for different account, one in which he has indirect ownership (UAR Acquises), eliminating his position in this particular account as well. Proceeds from this sale exceeded $83,000, not including trading fees.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT-T)

Between April 25 -28, director Mark Eaton sold a total of 75,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $8.82, leaving 200,000 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $661,000, not including commission charges.

Previously, we reported that on April 14, director Saurabh Handa exercised his options, receiving 125,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.85, and sold 125,000 shares at a price per share of $9.94 with 170,000 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $761,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

