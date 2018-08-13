Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC-T)

On Aug. 9, Martin Raffield, senior vice-president – project development and technical services, purchased 25,906 shares at a price per share of 75 US cents. On August 6, he acquired 42,249 shares at a price per share of 73 US cents. After these two transactions, his account balance stood at 109,597 shares.

The following three securities have had recent insider selling activity.

CGI Group Inc. (GIB.A-T)

On Aug. 8, chief financial officer François Boulanger exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (50,000) at a price per share of $83.25, eliminating his portfolio position.

Detour Gold Corp. (DGC-T)

On Aug. 3, Jonathan Rubenstein, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (9,000) at a price per share of $12.7147, leaving 3,000 shares in his account.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (IAG-T)

On Aug. 8, Michael Stickney, executive vice-president – U.S. development, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (1,000) at a price per share of $53.50 with 10,900 shares remaining in his account.