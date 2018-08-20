Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Let's begin the report featuring a security that has had recent insider buying activity.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN-T)

On August 16, Larry Pollock, who sits on the company’s board of directors, purchased 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $10.20, lifting his portfolio’s holdings to 15,500 shares.

The following three stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

CGI Group Inc. (GIB.A-T)

On August 15, Tim Hurlebaus, President – CGI Federal, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (7.859) at a price per share of $84.42, eliminating his portfolio’s position.

Last week, we reported that the Chief Financial Officer François Boulanger exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (50,000) at a price per share of $83.25 on August 8, eliminating his account’s position.

Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)

On August 13, the Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice-President of Marketing Mark Stoddart sold 5,500 shares at a price per share of $54.2775 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, trimming the account’s holdings to 704,217 shares.

Last month, we reported that Mr. Stoddart sold 1,000 shares from his personal account at a price per share of $56.41 on July 9, trimming his portfolio’s holdings to 28,237 shares.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP-T)

On August 14, Joe Frasca, Senior Vice-President – General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (20,000) at a price per share of US$144.4294, leaving an account balance of 1,126 shares.