Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (CMMC-T)

On Aug. 16, president, chief executive officer and director Gil Clausen purchased 400,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.045. The prior day, he acquired 300,000 shares at a price per share of $1. After these two transactions, his account balance stood at 1,090,000 shares.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T)

On Aug. 16, chair Paul Derksen bought 30,000 shares at a cost per share of $13.80, doubling his account’s holding to 60,000 shares.

That same day, director Alan Hibben acquired 2,200 shares at a price per share of $13.9786, lifting his portfolio’s position to 9,200 shares.

The following two securities have had recent insider selling activity.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG-T)

On Aug. 14, executive chairman Robert Quartermain exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (50,000) at a price per share of $12.07, which left 2,279,153 shares in his account.

Over two trading sessions (Aug. 13 and Aug. 14), Michelle Romero, executive vice-president – corporate affairs and sustainability, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (40,000) at an average price per share of approximately $11.67 with 50,000 shares remaining in her portfolio.

TFI International Inc. (TFII-T)

On Aug. 22, chairman, president and chief executive officer Alain Bédard exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (53,600) at a price per share of $47.57. Earlier this month, we reported that between July 31 and August 3, Mr. Bédard exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (230,000) at an average price per share of approximately $44.37. After these sales, his remaining portfolio balance stood at 4,024,191 shares.

Story continues below advertisement

Between Aug. 15 and Aug. 21, chief financial officer Gregory Rumble exercised his options, receiving 92,047 shares, and sold 117,172 shares at an average price per share of approximately $47.47, leaving just three shares in his account.

On Aug. 13, director Richard Guay divested 2,100 shares at a price per share of $47.06 for an account in which he has indirect ownership with 5,974 shares remaining in the account.