Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let’s begin the report featuring stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR-T)

On April 13, Director Joanne Ferstman purchased 5,000 shares at an average cost per share of $12.655, increasing her portfolio’s position to 19,500 shares.

=====

The following three stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T)

On April 12 and 13, Gary Anderson, the former chief executive officer who currently sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 17,700 shares at an average price per share of approximately $53, reducing his account’s position to 122,973 shares.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T)

On April 18, Director John Brussa sold 30,000 shares at a price per share of $4.75. The prior week, on April 11, he sold 25,000 shares at a price per share of $4. After these transactions, his remaining portfolio balance stood at 243,654 shares.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT-T)

Between April 10 and April 18, Curtis Bartlett, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 208,585 shares from two accounts: 161,300 shares were sold from an account in which he has control or direction over, and he trimmed 47,285 shares from his personal account.