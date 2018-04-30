Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised.

An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Let’s begin the report featuring three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN-T)

Between April 20 and April 23, Canadian billionaire Eric Sprott, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, purchased a total of 100,000 shares at a price per share of $1.50 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.), increasing the account’s position to 6,691,996 shares.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (GS-T)

On April 23, Director Wilfred Gobert purchased 17,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.5412 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, initiating a portfolio position.

SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN-T)

Between April 5 and April 24, insider Atul Sharma steadily accumulated units for an account in which he has control or direction over, initiating a portfolio position. He acquired a total of 9,000 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $14.64.

The following stock has had recent insider selling activity.

EnWave Corp. (ENW-X)

On April 26, President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Tim Durance sold 100,000 shares, reducing his sizeable portfolio’s holdings to 1,542,738 shares.



