Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised.

An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Let’s begin the report featuring two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

AGF Management Ltd. (AGF.B-T)

In a news release issued in December, the company announced the appointment of Jane Buchan to the board of directors. On April 30, Ms. Buchan purchased 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $5.4284, initiating a portfolio position.

Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T)

In November, Greg Walker was appointed Senior Vice-President – Operational and Technical Excellence. On May 2, Mr. Walker bought 12,000 shares at a price per share of $17.25, initiating portfolio position.

=====

The following security has had recent insider selling activity.

Shopify (SHOP-T)

On May 2, John Phillips, who sits on the board of directors, sold 46,060 shares at a price per share of approximately US$125 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, eliminating the account’s position.

=====

The following stock has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T)

On May 2, Jennifer Cochrane, Vice-President – Finance, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (5,000) at a price per share of $57.10, leaving 11,500 shares in her portfolio.

Last week, we reported that Lynn Korbak, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, accumulated 1,965 shares at a price per share of $55.75 on April 27, initiating a portfolio position.



